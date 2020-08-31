Pitti Engineering to enhance capacity with Rs 250-cr investment

The company is going to invest in a greenfield facility with the help of its internal accruals and borrowings from banks, and is in the process of finalising the location and financial closure.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Pitti Engineering said it is on track on its expansion plan of Rs 250 crore to enhance its installed capacity from the existing 36,000 MT to 46,000 MT for sheet metal components and from 2,47,600 hours to 4,05,600 hours for machining.

Pitti’s residual long-term order book stands at Rs 550 crore. The company has presence in a range of engineering products, from modern locomotives to green transport solutions such as electric vehicles, from renewable energy through hydro and wind power to super critical lesser emission thermal power, and from India’s first self-propelled engine-less train to ultra-modern irrigation projects.

On the resumption of its manufacturing operations, Akshay Pitti, vice chairman and MD said, “Our operations are marginally impacted by COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. Our orders are intact as the majority of them are long-term in nature.”

