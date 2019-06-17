Pixel smoke ups nicotine craving

By | Published: 5:46 pm

E-cigarette and e-liquid advertisements that feature cartoons attract more young people to nicotine products, a new study reveals.

The study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence found that recognition of cartoon images non-users of e-cigarettes was associated with people expecting the product to taste good and enhance socialising.

“Cartoons appear to be very effective at increasing susceptibility to use e-cigarettes among individuals who aren’t using them to begin with,” said Jon-Patrick Allem, co-leader of the study.

Researchers looked at two different sets of young adults to assessing e-cigarette use and the appeal of ad images with and without cartoons — the first study was of 778 participants, and the second with 522 volunteers.

Among those who self-reported that they had never used the product before, were more likely to be susceptible to future use.

