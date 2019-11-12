Piyush Goyal attends 9th BRICS trade ministers meet

By | Published: 4:18 pm

Brasilia: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended the 9th BRICS trade ministers meet in Brasilia on Tuesday during which he deliberated on the global economic climate with his counterparts from other member nations. Taking to Twitter, Goyal said that he spoke about advancing Trade and Investment cooperation between BRICS nations, as well as on the growing trend of non-tariff barriers.

“Attended the 9th BRICS Trade Ministers Meet in Brazil and deliberated on the global economic climate. Also, spoke about advancing BRICS Trade and Investment Cooperation,” Goyal tweeted.

“Interacted with BRICS Trade Ministers and spoke about the growing trend of non-tariff barriers which deny market access, lead to economic uncertainty and raise the cost of doing the trade for developing countries especially MSMEs. Thus, a win-win mindset is needed to spur trade & promote equity,” the following tweet read.

BRICS brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world’s population, having 23 per cent of the global GDP.