Piyush Goyal lays stone for Cherlapally satellite terminal

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited satellite terminal at Cherlapalli Railway Station.

The upcoming terminal will ease the load on the three existing terminals at Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad, which were saturated due to massive traffic. To ease the congestion, Lingampally station on the west side of the city was developed recently as a terminal at Rs 30 crore.

To further strengthen the rail infrastructure in Hyderabad and Secunderabad and to decongest the existing terminals, the South Central Railway has planned to develop Cherlapalli station on the east side of the city as a satellite terminal.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and dedicating a host of infrastructure and passenger facilities to the public, Goyal said the satellite terminal would help in ensuring hassle-free travel to people. He requested the State government to release its share of Rs 450 crore to complete phase-II of the Multi-Modal Transit System (MMTS) works.

The Ministry had approved projects worth Rs 2,602 crore for 2020-21 for Telangana, he said. He added the Centre was working for the development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Cherlapalli station is centrally located and is surrounded by residential colonies. It is directly connected with the Outer Ring Road and is more convenient for the mobility of both the public and private transport. Works are in progress to extend the suburban network beyond Cherlapalli station up to Ghatkesar as part of the MMTS phase-II duly connecting with Sanathnagar. In future, the same will be extended up to Yadadri.

In addition, there is a proposal on hand to operate private train services directly from this terminal. The Railway Board sanctioned the project in 2016-17 at an estimated cost of Rs 221 crore. Tenders have been finalised for an amount of Rs 117.25 crore and works will commence shortly.

Railway Minister rubbishes Owaisi claims

Hyderabad: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said no train in the country was reserved for any particular religion nor would such a thing happen in the future.

He was responding to the controversy over the reports of the staff turning a berth in the Kashi Mahakal Express into a makeshift temple. The corporate passenger train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday via video conferencing. The pilgrimage train connects three prominent Hindu temples — Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Omkareshwar near Indore.

MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took serious exception to the alleged allotment of a permanent berth to God and called for the Prime Minister’s attention through his tweet, in which he attached a photograph of the Preamble of the Constitution and tagged the PMO.

Addressing a media conference here, Goyal asked the Hyderabad MP to check facts before spreading canards. “Almost all the tweets Asad makes are false. These are baseless allegations aimed at misguiding people,” he said. He said the railway staff had decorated the berth as it was the first trial run and that the public run of the train will begin soon.

“It was the belief of a few railway staff that they should offer prayers on the trail run. No berths were reserved for passengers nor they were allowed to board the train. I myself keep small frames of Hanuman and Shirdi Sai Baba in front of me while travelling in trains, and several Muslims too offer Namaz while travelling. Did anyone object to their praying” he asked.

