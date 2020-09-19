Pizza Hut calibrates future plans, expansion to continue

However, Covid’s impact was witnessed in the ‘Dine-in’ segment. Nevertheless, the company has reported a pick-up in business.

New Delhi: QSR major Pizza Hut India will continue to focus on expanding its presence, especially in the Tier-I cities, according to Pizza Hut India MD Merrill Pereyra.

“Covid-19 has disrupted the best laid plans for everyone. Our focus will be on delivery segment and expansion in tier I cities.”

“Other than the few initial days of lockdown when majority of stores were shut, we have not seen any dip in demand from tier I cities, which is w here most of our presence is,” he said. Pizza Hut has 431 stores in India.

“On the delivery front, we have already reached pre-Covid levels and more than 63 per cent of our business is coming from the delivery channel currently,” Pereyra revealed.

Similarly, the company’s ‘takeaway’ segment has also witnessed growth. The segment is currently clocking “even higher numbers than last year, leave alone pre-Covid”.

“This success in takeaway has prompted us to enhance our service off ering and introduce on-the-go takeaway, wherein the store staff delivers the food straight to the customer’s vehicle parked outside the store, so that they don’t need to enter the store.”

“Sales via our App has grown at 50-60 per cent versus the pre-Covid period. M-Site sales have also grown significantly at 30 per cent while Desktop remains stable. “Digital transactions are playing a key role. We are also using several location data and geofencing tools to enable us to increase our delivery efficiencies.”

