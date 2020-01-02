PJTSAU a role model: V-C

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Given the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, lakhs of acres have come under irrigation in Telangana, and irrigation facilities increased manifold in the State, said Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao.

Speaking at the New Year celebrations held at the university, Praveen Rao said with the increased irrigation facilities, there was a need for the university to make efforts to enhance crop productivity and develop new varieties which are suitable for current ecological conditions.

And also there was a need to educate farmers about sustainable water management for various crops, he said, adding that the university had become a role model for many universities in the country by implementing several reforms in teaching, research, extension and administrative activities.

Registrar Dr S Sudheer Kumar, other university officers and teaching, non-teaching and out-sourcing staff, and students participated in the programme.

