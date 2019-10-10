PJTSAU agri college coming in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: With the demand for agriculture courses in Telangana going up, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) decided to establish a constituent college in Adilabad district.

The college will come up in 70 acres near the Adilabad district headquarters, for which the land transfer is under way. Till the main campus is ready, the college along with hostel facility will be set up in a temporary accommodation and classwork will commence from the next academic year.

To start with, the college will offer BSc in Agriculture with 60 seats and more courses will be added in phases. Admissions to this programme will be based on the rank secured in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test and this will be done through counselling system.

Apart from establishing a constituent college in Adilabad, there is also a proposal to set up one college each in the 10 erstwhile districts in the State. Presently, PJTSAU has six constituent colleges at Rajendranagar, Aswaraopet, Jagtial, Warangal, Palem and Sircilla. As there is no permission for the varsity to grant affiliation to private managements for establishing colleges, several candidates take admissions in neighbouring Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The new college is expected to come as a boon for the aspirants under these circumstances.

“The university is establishing a constituent college in Adilabad district and it will be operational from the next academic year. Initially, the college will offer BSc in Agriculture with 60 seats,” PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. V Praveen Rao told Telangana Today.

In the university ranks released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research last year, PJTSAU was ranked sixth amongst agricultural universities in the country whereas in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, the varsity was ranked 79th.

Currently, nearly 6,000 students are pursuing various programmes including PhD, Master’s degrees, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BTech Agriculture Engineering, BTech Food Technology, BSc (Hons) Community Science and other diploma courses.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter