PJTSAU to develop ‘Gyan Kisan’ app

To help farmers in the State increase their earnings and empower them financially and learn new trends, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in association with Western Sydney University (WSU) Australia and Riverbridge Ventures, India has decided to develop “Gyan Kisan” app. This will help the farmers in improving their farming and other aspects, besides market coordination.

As part of this initiative, a meeting was conducted by PJTSAU Vice Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao in the university and professors Athula Ginige, Dr. SK Hooda, of WSU representatives joined in this meeting through video call from Sydney.

Aspects pertaining to assistance from Riverbridge Ventures to help farmers obtain scientific knowledge on locally grown crops, varieties and associated best practices for converting into actionable information and deliver the same to farmers via mobile phones through the proposed new app were discussed.

Dr Rao, suggested that the newly developed app should be helpful for larger section of farmers who are cultivating five major crops in the Telangana.

They have also decided to organise workshop with policy makers, Krishi Vignana Kendras (KVKs), District Agricultural Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centers coordinators, frontline agricultural extension officers of agriculture department and NGOs, who are working on farmers issues to explore ways agriculture extension services and based on the identified possibilities develop a few new scenarios.