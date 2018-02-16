PJTSAU photographer felicitated

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: As part of the 279th birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy presented Sant Sevalal award to artist-cum-photographer of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Ramavath Srinivas at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday.

Srinivas, a native of Nalgonda, was chosen for this award based on his unique portraits on tribal lifestyle. Along with Srinivas, his daughter R Shivani was also felicitated by the Home Minister, according to a press release.