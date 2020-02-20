PJTSAU to host Agritech South event in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be inaugurating a three-day Agritech South 2020 and Agrivision 2020 being organised by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on February 22.

The 2nd edition of exhibition and conference on Agri-technology & innovation from February 22 to 24 will be held in PJTSAU campus at Rajendranagar.

During the three-day event, several deliberations would be held on various topics such as Intelligent Agriculture: Harnessing the Power of Artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies and also about digital inventions for smart agriculture.

The conference will be organised for two days and exhibition will be held for three days till February 24.

Agriculture Minister S.Niranjanreddy, PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr.V.Praveen Rao, Secretary, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation department, B.Janardhan Reddy, will also be participating in the inaugural.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .