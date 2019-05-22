PJTSAU to organise Mega Seed Mela on May 24

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: To provide farmers with several varieties of seeds at one platform, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) is organising the ‘Mega Seed Mela – 2019’ on its campus in Rajendranagar as well as three Regional Agricultural Research Stations (RARS) in the State on May 24.

This mela is being organised in collaboration with Department of Agriculture & Department of Horticulture of Telangana, State Seed Development Corporation, National Seed Corporation Ltd, Indian Institute of Rice Research, Indian Institute of Millet Research Poultry Development Project and others.

According to PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor V Praveen Rao, the seed mela is being organised since 2018 with the collaboration of all Indian Council of Agriculture Research institutes in Hyderabad along with other institutes to setup their stalls in the campus as part of the event.

He said that this year about 24 stalls would be setup to showcase their new technologies and sale their seeds. One dedicated stall would be arranged to educate the farmers on newer technologies and also suggest them to purchase the seeds based on their soil and climatic conditions.

About 27 varieties of various crops such as paddy seed, Telangana sona — RNR15048, maize, red gram, castor, green gram, black gram, sorghum and groundnut would be available at the mela.

Prof Rao said that the subsidy was made applicable to the seeds sale in the melas and he advised farmers to claim the subsidy given by the government. He asked them to produce the copies of pattadar pass book at the sale counters.

He also suggested the farmers to visit the nearest RARS, which were located in Jagitial, Warangal, Palem in Nagarkurnool for seed mela-cum-sale. The seed mela would be inaugurated by the Agricultural Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy at Rajendrangar on May 24.