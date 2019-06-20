PJTSAU’s 8 new crop varieties get approval

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Eight new varieties of crops developed by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) have been approved for release by the 2nd State Varietal Release Committee (SVRC) – 2019 here on Thursday.

The committee had approved release of three rice varieties and one each in sorghum, red gram, groundnut, sesame, and cotton. According to the university, these are high yielding cultures, which were developed and extensively tested in different trials and mini-kits.

Now these cultures have been approved for release through 2nd SVRC for the State of Telangana. The SVRC, which had met under the chairmanship of C Parthasarathi, APC & Principal Secretary to Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, and approved the release proposals.

Director of Research PJTSAU R Jagadeeshwar, SRTC Director Pradeep, principal scientists of various crops, officers from Department of Agriculture, National Seed Corporation and scientists attended the meeting.

“The PJTSAU is striving hard to develop high yielding varieties in different crops for the benefit of Telangana farmers through intensive research,” said the university Vice-Chancellor, V Praveen Rao.

After formation of Telangana State, PJTSAU has released 13 high yielding varieties through 1st SVRC in different crops during the year 2015. The varieties including Telanagana Sona, KNM 118, Bathukamma in rice, Karimnagar Makka-1 in maize, PRG-176 in redgram, WGG 42 in greengram etc have become very popular in Telangana and adjoining States, Dr. Rao said.

After four years of previous release, the university has come up with these eight varieties of cultures.

