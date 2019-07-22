PKL can popularise kabaddi: Surjeet

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Puneri Paltan skipper Surjeet Singh feels that the national kabaddi team despite producing impressive results in international tournaments on a consistent basis, has not received the recognition it deserves in the country. “We have won several World Cups and have done well in Asian Games. Sadly, there is not much following for kabaddi in the country. However, I think tournaments like Pro Kabaddi League can certainly improve the game’s popularity,” the 29-year-old Surjeet said.

Talking about the chances for Puneri Paltan in season VII, Surjeet felt the team has got a great opportunity to lift the title. “We have a well-balanced side this season. Traditionally, we are a defence focused team, but this year we have a potent raiding unit as well. This season, a strong raiding department, coupled with a watertight defence, making our team powerful. Our team has got a good mix of young and experienced players. With the hard work that the team is putting in, I am sure we will emerge successful in our endeavour.”

Surjeet also felt that the presence of coach Anup Kumar is certainly a boost for the team. “We are extremely fortunate to have a legend like Anup Kumar as our head coach. Ex-India captain and Arjuna Awardee, Anup sir is definitely every kabaddi aspirant’s role model. Under his guidance, we have improved our skills to a large extent. He is like an encyclopedia of Kabaddi. He has an answer to all queries. His command over the sport is impeccable. He literally lives and breathes Kabaddi. His strategies and tactics have helped me and my team improve our game considerably,” said Surjeet, who was also part of the national team which won gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games.

Surjeet also felt that the inclusion of kabaddi in Olympics can certainly take the game forward. “Look, if we can include kabaddi in Olympics, it can really help the game on popularity aspect. I dream of a day when I represent the country in Olympics,” Surjeet signed off.

