Hyderabad: The logo unveiling programme of the Pro Kabaddi League Season VII was held at the Hussain Sagar Lake in the city on Thursday by displaying a 25 feet installation.

Several raiders including Rohit Kumar from Bengaluru Bulls and Telangana Titans’ Siddharth Desai along with C Arun, Siva Ganesh Reddy and Palle Mallikarjun were present and interacted with the fans. Performances by hip hop dance crew – Rohan N Group, followed by a fire cracker display, added to the grandeur of the launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddharth said, “This is a fantastic atmosphere and encouraging for Telugu Titans. The love and support that Hyderabad is giving us is beyond words, and we are happy to be back to our home city this season.”

Adding to the experience, on July 20 and 21, VIVO PKL buses will provide free rides to fans from five routes including Lingampally,

Mehdipatnam, Secunderabad, KPHB and Uppal to Gachibowli stadium to enjoy the opening match between Telugu Titans and U Mumba on Saturday. The buses will depart from University of Hyderabad and will be available for passengers till July 26.

