PKL VII action begins from Saturday

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to kick-off at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday with the hosts Telugu Titans taking on U Mumba. The three-month tournament, consisting of 12 teams is played in double round-robin format, meaning each team will face its opponent twice in the group level. The top six teams from the group stage will qualify into the playoffs.

Talking about the challenge ahead, Telugu Titans captain Abozar Mohajermighani said the team has got all the bases covered so that they can give a better performance this season. “Things did not go well for us in the last few seasons. However, we believe that this is the strongest side we have had in recent times. The addition of Siddharth Desai as an attacker has really given us an advantage. I also feel that our defence is strong,” the Iranian raider said.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans coach Gholamreza Mazandaran said the tournament is wide open and no opponent can be taken lightly. “The format of the tournament is such that any team can make it to the knockouts if they play well consistently. This is my first season with Telugu Titans and I have confidence to take the team forward,” the former Iran coach who led them to 2018 Asian Games gold medal said.

U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali from Iran said the team has prepared well for the new season and expressed hope that they can start their campaign on a winning note. “We have made individual plans against everyone, including our former player Siddharth Desai. I can’t wait for the match to begin. It is going to be a challenging contest. But we will give our best,” he said.

Indian national team captain and Tamil Thalaivas skipper Ajay Thakur expressed hope that tournaments like PKL will glamourise the game and provide them the much-needed support. “I am happy about the exposure that the new talents from the country will get through these tournaments. Competing along with international stars, observing their game, strengths and weaknesses will ultimately help our country when we play international games,” the 33-year-old said.

The second match of the day will feature the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls against Patna Pirates. Bengaluru skipper Rohit Kumar said the team would like to shed the favourites tag and stick on to one match at a time. “Every team has a good chance this time. We need to focus on our strengths more than anything,” he said.

Patna Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal said the new-look team will try to pull off an upset win and start their campaign on a bright note.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter