Plaint against anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: A fan of Telugu anchor and actor, Anasuya Bharadwaj, on Tuesday lodged a complaint against her at the Osmania University police station, alleging that the anchor damaged her cellphone.

The woman accused the anchor of snatching her phone and throwing it when she was clicking her pictures.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Bharadwaj was returning after meeting her parents in Tarnaka on Monday evening.

Geetha, the complainant, told the police that while Bharadwaj was getting into her car, she was present there with her son. Seeing her, out of excitement, she started clicking her pictures.

“She called me closer, snatched the cell phone and threw it on the ground,” Geetha said. However, the anchor denied the allegations, the police said.

“She said she was getting into the car in a hurry and when they came to click pictures, she unintentionally had stretched her hand, thus accidentally striking the phone,” the police said. No case was booked yet. The police were verifying the complaint and were examining surveillance camera footage from the spot.