Plaint against Subramanian Swamy in TS for cocaine remarks on Rahul

Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders on Monday joined their Chhattisgarh counterparts in lodging a complaint with the police against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who was reported by a news agency saying that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine.

“This is another example of BJP’s dirty politics and it has not uttered a single word putting Subramanian Swamy in his place for his slanderous comments on Rahul,” All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju told reporters here.

On Sunday, the police in Raipur, Chhattisgarh’s capital, accepted a complaint from the Congress for filing of a case against Swamy on the same issue.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mallu Ravi said if the BJP was sincere about upholding standards of the public discourse, it should take immediate action against Swamy.

State Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav warned that workers of the wing would prevent Swamy from travelling anywhere in the country as part of their protest against his comments.

The Congress leaders later lodged a complaint with the Abids Police Station against Swamy and also burnt his effigy at Gandhi Bhavan.

