Plan for kharif as well

Lockdown is progressing through trials and tribulations. People have complained about the adverse impact of its sudden announcement on the poor, daily labour, workers, etc, who are not tuned to instant information flows. On a different note, information asymmetry in a society that celebrates a large number of mobile phone users has been starkly highlighted in recent years twice — in demonetisation and now the lockdown.

Be that as it may, the post-lockdown concerns are much more alarming. While the objective of the lockdown is to slowdown the spread of Covid-19, the spread seems to be gathering speed. As the lockdown continues, India may soon stare at a bigger problem — of hunger and citizen disobedience. Governments have acknowledged access to food is a problem and it needs attention.

Despite relief efforts, a vast number of people are not able to get food to a satisfactory level. We have food stocks. But the rickety, corrupt and inefficient public distribution system, additionally burdened by lockdown conditions, is yet to reach many locations and the needy. There are many concerns that have originated during the lockdown period.

Distribution Issues

First, food availability may not be an issue, given the stocks, but distribution surely is. There is as yet no major appreciable initiative on food distribution that has been efficient and fast while targeting the most needy families.

Secondly, the current rabi food crops in the fields have to be harvested. We are dependent on manual labour for harvesting, preliminary processing, transport and stocking these rabi harvests. With them being confined to homes, roads or relief camps, when and how to secure this food is a cause for concern. This concern is also entwined with farmers’ expectations of income and the cost of procurement on the public exchequer. Various State governments have announced procurement plans, but an implementable strategy is missing in almost all.

With predictions that the pandemic would continue over a 12-18 months period, the non-working economy requires the primary sector to respond and a population idling at home requires food above everything else. For this reason, kharif food production is a prospective concern. Anticipating internal food shortages, due to lack of production, countries are locking down their food exports. Even States in India are gearing up to ‘ban’ food exports outside their borders. Considering that food imports are not possible, we need to augment our food stocks through dynamic production planning.

Factors of Production

The coming agricultural season needs to be planned and envisioned in such a way so as to not disturb anti-Covid operations, nor dissipate energies of communities. So we must prepare a kharif plan, which considers all factors and yet prioritises food production. It is not difficult in India in comparison with other countries. We can and need to secure all the factors of production for the oncoming agricultural season. Rainfall is an uncertain factor.

To begin with, governments should prioritise food crops by actively dissuading farmers from going to their conventional choices of crops. It should also develop confidence among farmers that this plan will get them food and a chance to earn a decent income.

A local procurement plan will be a necessity. This procurement should inherently include primary processing, otherwise the whole plan becomes redundant. Additionally, local distribution should be the top priority, even while actions to move the surplus to other needy areas are integrated into the plan.

Urban Labour

With ‘urban’ labour moving to their own villages, they can be both strength and weakness. Previously, most have moved out for better incomes and lack of work in villages, or because of being landless. The proposed kharif plan should be able to include them appropriately so that their daily food needs are taken care of within the village food production cycle without being completely dependent on ‘external’ PDS supplies.

Further, landless families, who went out of their village for work, and small and marginal farmers, who thought urban wages could supplement their incomes, will return to their native places. We expect more ‘urban’ labour to move back to villages once the lockdown is relaxed at the most opportune time for two reasons: they are sure that work in urban areas is not going to pick up in the near future and they think their hunger can be taken care of better in their own village.

Post-lockdown, governments should think of village-level stocking of food because centralised, FCI-level godowns will disrupt anti-Covid-19 operations. Local food for local populace should be prioritised. Economics of such prioritisation cannot be a concern when hunger becomes a serious social problem.

Given this scenario, both rabi crop harvests and coming kharif season need more attention from the Central and State governments. In most developed countries, where the population dependent on primary sectors is low, the collapse of economies will be hard.

In contrast, India has the advantage of an existing rural economy. This rural economy needs to be reinvigorated based on sustainable agriculture principles. Food production and the entire structure of the rural economy around such production has to respond to principles of sustainability and equity.

(Donthi Narasimha Reddy is an independent public policy expert. A Amarender Reddy is Principal Scientist, ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, Hyderabad)

