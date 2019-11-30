Plan for Telangana brand food products soon

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The State government is in the process of finalising a plan for creating and popularising Telangana brand of food products and agricultural produce, as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

This proposal came up for intense discussion at a review meeting of officials called by Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Etela Rajendar and Gangula Kamalakar here on Friday.

The review meeting was called following the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to finalise a plan of action for procurement of the agricultural produce which could register a tremendous increase in view of the increased irrigation facilities and good rains in the State. The Ministers told officials that facilities to store the agricultural produce must be spruced up and all godowns should be brought under a single chain of command to ensure that agricultural produce was preserved in the godowns.

Attempts must also be made to understand and explore new possibilities to enable the farmers to sell their produce. In this context, the Ministers told the officials that the Chief Minister was contemplating to create ‘Telangana Brand’ of food products and agricultural produce too. The ministers felt that the Vijaya brand of ghee made in Telangana was much in demand in other States too and similarly other food products must also be marketed like Vijaya ghee.

The Ministers noted that the purchase of cotton was continuing without any problems and that there was good demand for maize in the market too. Procurement of paddy was also going on briskly. The meeting decided to prepare a comprehensive plan based on the suggestion of agricultural scientists and experts after studying the situation in the State and it would be submitted to the Chief Minister shortly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter