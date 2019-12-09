Plans afoot to rein in onion prices across Telangana: S Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Sangareddy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the government was planning to distribute onion seeds at subsidised price to encourage the farmers to take up onion cultivation across the State.

During a meeting with Agriculture, Horticulture and other officials in Narayankhed on Monday, the Agriculture Minister said that they were also contemplating to regulate the onion prices so that neither the farmer nor the consumers suffer from the fluctuating prices. He also asked the Horticulture officials to spread awareness among the people on raising kitchen garden which would also help the consumers to a major extent in controlling the vegetable prices.

The Minister asked the officials to ensure each and every farmer to increase of vegetable cultivation in from half an acre to one-acre land in Narayankhed Assembly constituency so that they could meet the local needs of the consumption which in turn would also avoid importing of vegetables from other places.

Emphasising the pressing need to encourage the vegetable cultivation particularly onion cultivation in the area, the Agriculture Minister observed that the farmers need to be motivated towards vegetable cultivation during the summer period, which would help them to control the prices from skyrocketing. Stating that the government was providing 90 per cent of subsidy to farmers to take up pandal cultivation, Reddy directed the officials cooncerned to issue subsidised loans to 40 farmers in the area under RURBAN Scheme during his visit.

The Minister also inspected a paddy procurement centre at Akula Lingapur. Narayankhed MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy, P Sunitha, Horticulture Officer, Sangareddy, and others were present.

