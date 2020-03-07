Plans afoot to rejuvenate forest in 2,000 hectares in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 8:02 pm 9:04 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The district forest authorities are making planned efforts for the rejuvenation of the forests in the district through the assisted natural regeneration (ANR) method in the Mylaram forest area in Ghanpur (Mulugu) mandal and other locations in the district.

On Saturday, district Collector Md Abdul Azeem along with Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Warangal, MJ Akbar, District Forest Officer (DFO) K Purushotam visited the Mylaram forest area and appreciated the forest officials for their efforts to rejuvenate the degrading forest.

Speaking on the occasion, CCF Akbar said that assisted natural regeneration (ANR) is a simple, low-cost forest restoration method that can effectively convert deforested lands of degraded vegetation to more productive forests.

“The method aims to accelerate, rather than replace, natural successional processes by removing or reducing barriers to natural forest regeneration such as soil degradation, competition with weedy species and recurring disturbances. ANR offers significant cost advantages because it reduces or eliminates the costs associated with propagating, raising and planting seedlings,” he added. Akbar said that they were planning to develop the forest through the ANR method in 2,000 hectares in the district. He also said that they would use drones to identify the degraded locations in the forest area and take steps to regenerate the forest in three to four months.

Later, the Collector along with the forest officials visited the Pandavula Gutta (caves) and the forest officials apprised him of the place which had already become a famous tourist spot in the district and added that night camping facility would be introduced at the caves soon. The forest department is already conducting rock-climbing, trekking and rappelling events at the Pandavula Gutta.

