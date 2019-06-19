Plans to declare Bhadradri district ODF by July end

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Kothagudem: District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini directed the district officials to expedite construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHL) in the district.

The Collector and ITDA, Project Officer, VP Gautham visited several villages in the district on Wednesday and reviewed the construction of toilets. The Collector said the works had to be executed on a war footing so that the district could be announced open defecation free (ODF) by July end.

According to the Collector, as many as 35, 000 household latrines have to be constructed in the district. Given the target everyday at least 800 toilets have to be built. In order to address the shortage of workers and masons the workforce from neighbouring State of Chhattisgarh had to be engaged, he added.

The Collector directed the DRDA Project, Director, Jagathkumar Reddy to ensure speedy release of funds for the construction of toilets in the villages. Gautham, who visited villages in Pinapaka and others mandals asked the village level officials to conduct awareness programmes to educate villagers on the need of toilets at their households.