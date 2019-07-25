Plans drawn to uplift Gothi Koya tribes

By | Published: 9:28 pm 9:30 pm

Kothagudem: The district administration has been making plans to uplift Gothi Koyas living in the agency areas across Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini directed the district officials to prepare plans towards promotion of self-employment among the Adivasis. According to the Collector there were 131 Gothi Koya habitations in the district.

Majority of the habitations were located in Allapalli, Mulkalapalli, Laxmidevipalli, Paloncha and Sujatha Nagar mandals. Stressing on the need to bring Adivasis into the mainstream life, he noted that self-employment and ensuring education to their children were required.

He said DRDA Project Director P Jagathkumar Reddy was directed to make arrangements for distribution of medical kits and equip Adivasis with livelihood skills. In first phase training should be given to youth in 24 habitations. Similarly, women have to be encouraged to form self-help groups towards their economic growth. Steps to distribute 10 fowl to each household in Gothi Koya habitations have to be taken, Saini suggested.