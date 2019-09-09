Plans to find solution for road maintenance: KTR

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: With many roads getting damaged and battered due to rains, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao said efforts are being made to work out a permanent solution.

Under this initiative, plans are being made to allocate a few roads under annual maintenance system for ensuring proper maintenance devoid of any potholes and damages, the Minister said.

Maintenance of roads poses a perennial challenge for GHMC, especially during monsoon. GHMC spends over Rs 500 crore annually on the maintenance of roads.

After a review meeting with GHMC officials on sanitation, health and engineering sections, the Minister said a decision is yet to be taken on allocating annual maintenance to contractors. “To begin with, close to 1000 km of road length could be allotted under annual maintenance,” he said.

At present, focus is on sanitation in the city and accordingly, measures are being taken to launch the construction and demolition recycling plant at Jeedimetla next month, he said.

“In a week all the 1000-odd garbage vulnerable points in the city will be cleared as a means to contain the spread of viral fevers,” said Rao.

Though, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao is not holding the handlooms portfolio under the current Cabinet expansion, the practice to sport to handlooms on Monday is back in many offices. On Monday, GHMC officials and others were seen sporting handlooms wear. Soon after Rao took charge as MAUD Minister, many officials, who had sidelined the practice of Monday Handlooms since last few months, resumed the practice on Monday.

