Plans for providing PNG in Secunderabad cantonment area

Hyderabad: For provisioning of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the Secunderabad cantonment area, a meeting was held between officials of Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL) and Local Military Authority (LMA) at Telangana and Andhra Sub Area headquarters.

The plan is to provide direct access to cooking gas in every household and cookhouse in the cantonment. A positive step towards the development of Smart Cantonment and once implemented would result in financial savings for users, the main aim of it is to offset the harmful effect of conventional fossil fuels on the environment.

BGL is carrying out city gas distribution project at Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Kakinada as per authorisation from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.