Plans to light up Mehboob Chowk clock tower

Hyderabad: After completing the restoration works at the Mehboob Chowk clock tower in old city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to install an attractive illumination system at the popular tower.

The clock tower restoration works were completed a few months ago and now the municipal corporation is planning to illuminate the tower in an aesthetic manner that befits the structure, officials said.

The civic body had launched the restoration works with a budget of Rs 1 crore and till date, nearly Rs 75 lakh has been spent. The lighting setup at the tower is expected to cost Rs 12 lakh and approval has to be taken from GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore.

After this beautification, pavements, greenery and a few other works will be taken up, said GHMC Director (Planning) K Srinivasa Rao.

