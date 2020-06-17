Plans to place Telangana on global tourism map

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:52 am

Medak: In a major initiative to attract international tourists to Telangana State and to facilitate exploration of the best tourist destinations here, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Telangana Forest Department are closely working to identify potential tourist spots to form a tourism circuit.

The districts where tourism spots are being explored to be included in the circuit are Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy and Adilabad. The USAID, which selected Medak district under its Forest Plus 2.0 to improve greenery in the forest area, has identified the international tourism potential in Telangana.

Sources told Telangana Today that the USAID, MoEF and Telangana Forest Department have together roped in a tourism consultant, Deepu Karthikeyan, who had earlier worked with Telangana Tourism Department in Medak and Khammam districts, to identify potential tourist places in these parts of the State.

A delegation of officials from these three departments and the consultant visited the Archeological Museum in Kondapur mandal in Sangareddy district and Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday. Places such as Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary, Urban Park located in Narsapur Forest Area, Edupayala Temple, Medak Fort, Medak Church, Gajwel Urban Park and other important wildlife destinations in erstwhile Medak district, historically prominent places and water bodies would be made part of the tourism circuit, the sources said. Since the trip on the circuit will last three days, officials are planning to provide night camping facility in Gajwel Urban Park, Narsapur Park and Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary in Sangareddy in erstwhile Medak district. The district is home to over 300 bird species besides rich fauna and flora.

Sources said the tour will start in Sangareddy district and end at Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary in Adilabad district, which is known for wildlife and waterfalls. The officials were also considering inclusion of some reservoirs built under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) such as Kondapochamma Sagar in the tourist circuit. Students from international universities and those within India will also be invited to Telangana to impart education in nature.

Since the plan to draw international tourists would mean that certain facilities need to meet the set standards, the team is also working on identifying the exact requirements and facilities that need to be improved. After preparing a project report, the team will present it to both the Union and State governments for funds. The USAID will mobilise funding from international agencies such as World Bank if they fail to raise funds here, the sources said.

