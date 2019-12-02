Plans to turn Nalgonda into zero accident death district

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Nalgonda: Additional Superintendent of Police C Narmadha on Monday underlined the need to turn Nalgonda district into a zero accidents death area with coordinated efforts.

She was speaking after inspecting places where accidents were taking place frequently on National Highway 65 and Marriguda and Panagal Bypass in Narketpally-Adhanki State Highway. She instructed the police officials to take measures to prevent accident on National Highway and State Highways in the district.

Narmadha said that the police should involve the people in the measures to be taken up to prevent road accidents and road safety. She pointed out that the number of road accidents and casualties decreased significantly in the last four months due to the measures taken up by the district police at black spots and accident-prone areas.

She also sought the cooperation of the people in the efforts of the district to turn Nalgonda as zero accidents district. We can prevent the accident with some road safety measures.

Pointing out that speeding was a major reason for most accidents, she asked the police officials to focus on over-speeding vehicles as speed guns were already available in the district. In all, Rs 1.5 crores of penalty was collected from the over speeding vehicles in the last five months using two speed guns. The police would not have any intention to create inconvenience to the people, their efforts would be aimed at bringing down the road accidents, she added. District Traffic Records Bureau in-charge Anjaiah and Circle Inspector of Narketpally Shankaraiah were also present.

