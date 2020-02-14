Plant 1 lakh saplings in Siddipet to mark KCR’s birthday: Harish

By | Published: 1:37 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the officials to carry out a mass plantation drive in Siddipet to mark the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17. The Finance Minister urged elected representatives, officials and people to plant a sapling at a meeting in Siddipet on Thursday.

Harish Rao has asked the officials to ensure the planting of one lakh saplings in 499 villages and five municipalities in Siddipet district. Hailing the Chief Minister as a visionary for introducing Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, Rao said it the best way to celebrate the Chief Minister’s birthday was by planting saplings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .