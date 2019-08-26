‘Plant saplings and protect them carefully,’ says Damoder Koleti

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Chairman Damoder Koleti on Monday appealed to the police personnel to plant saplings at their premises along with their family members and protect them carefully after naming them after their parents and children. Participating as chief guest in ‘Haritha Haram’ programme on the campus of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) 8th battalion at Kondapur, he praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his forethought in launching ‘Haritha Haram’ as a flagship programme to make the State as ‘Haritha Telangana’.

Damoder asked people to plant saplings irrespective of their social status, caste and creed, and protect them carefully. “It is the responsibility of every person to cover Telangana with greenery,” he added. Additional Director-General of Police (Battalions), Abhilasha Bisht and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter