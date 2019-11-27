Plant saplings for better tomorrow, urges MP Santosh Kumar

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: Commenting on the worsening air quality levels in New Delhi, TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar emphasised the need for increasing green cover through plantation programmes. He felt unless people act now, one might have to end up purchasing quality air just like people buy bottled water.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Santosh Kumar pointed out that news of water being sold was considered funny at one time, but now it is reality. “Then comes the hard reality of air being sold today. Oxygen Bar has been opened in Delhi, where people have to pay Rs 299 for 15 minutes of inhaling 90 per cent pure oxygen. Do not take it (air) for granted,” he wrote.

The MP said he could foresee the near future and launched the Green India Challenge. People must act now and plant saplings for a better future, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.