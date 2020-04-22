Plant saplings, save Earth for human survival: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday gave a clarion call for protecting the environment and biodiversity for survival of human beings failing which epidemics like novel coronavirus will continue to pose a threat. He pointed out that the Earth was the only known planet favourable to life and everyone has the responsibility to protect planet.

In a statement on the occasion of World Earth Day, the Minister stated that all disasters including floods, drought, earthquakes, tsunamis and even diseases like Covid-19, should be considered as a result of the harm done by human beings to the nature. He cautioned that unless human beings start respecting biodiversity and protect the habitats of other species, more such epidemics will continue to pose a threat to the world.

“We all know that Ebola, MERS, Nipah, SARS, Bird Flu, etc. have been caused due to environmental destruction. The novel coronavirus is no different. Unless we learn our lessons and protect the environment, the survival of the people is doubtful,” he said.

Indrakaran Reddy stated that all other species on the Earth can survive without human beings, but the latter cannot survive without the former. He urged all to plant a sapling each and avoid plastic usage in tune with the State government’s efforts to reduce plastic use and mass plantation drives. “We must realise that a tree is not just a piece of wood, but an entire biological system and protecting trees will ensure longer survival of human beings,” he said, urging people to plant more saplings and save the world.

