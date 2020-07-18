Plantation, philanthropy mark Minister Jagadish Reddy’s birthday

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Nalgonda: Plantation and philanthropic programmes by the TRS party cadre and his followers marked the 55th birthday celebrations of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday in erstwhile Nalgonda district. However, the Minister kept away from taking part in his birthday celebrations organised by the party activists in view of Covid-19 pandemic but planted saplings in his agricultural farm located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He said that he had also called upon the party cadre and his followers to celebrate his birthday by taking up plantation programmes. Electricity Contractors Association had donated Rs 2 lakh to Mahalakshmi Old Age Home at Devarakonda in the district on the occasion of birthday of Jagadish Reddy.

Members of TRSV were also distributed fruits to patients in the government hospital at Nalgonda as part of the birthday celebrations of the Minister.

In Suryapet, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Suryapet Municipal Chairperson Permalla Annapurnamma distributed blankets to the vagrants at Kanaka Durga temple. Under the aegis of Thungathurthi MLA Gadari Kishore, the TRS members took up avenue plantation along with Janagoan-Suryapet road.

