Planting saplings guarantees green wealth for future generations: Jagadish

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that planting saplings was equivalent to passing on green wealth to future generations.

Participating in a programme for planting 1,600 saplings along a four km stretch of road between Bandameedhi Chandupatla to Modeempuram in Chivvemla mandal, the Minister said they targeted to plant 1.12 lakh saplings in Chivvemla mandal.

“We should consider planting of saplings as a task to guarantee green wealth for future generations. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, the afforestation programme, as a movement in the State,” he said.

Reddy said it was targeted to plant 5.5 lakh saplings in Suryapet Assembly constituency which he represents. He said students had a crucial role to play in the green drive and in ensuing survival of planted saplings. “We have the responsibility of seeing every sapling planted grows up into a a big tree. It will create healthy atmosphere,” he said.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Deepika Younger Rao and Collector D Amoy Kumar also participated in Haritha Haram.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter