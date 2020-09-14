Plants4SSR: More than 1 lakh trees in remembrance of Sushant

Shweta took to Twitter to share a video featuring clips of Rajput’s fans planting saplings and also shared that over one lakh trees have been planted to celebrate the late actor.

By | Published: 12:35 pm 1:26 pm

New Delhi: Three months after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared that a plantation drive in the name of the late actor has given rise to over one lakh plants.

Shweta took to Twitter to share a video featuring clips of Rajput’s fans planting saplings and also shared that over one lakh trees have been planted to celebrate the late actor.

“More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen,” she tweeted.

The ‘Plants4SSR’ campaign was launched by Shweta on Twitter in remembrance of her brother, following which several fans of