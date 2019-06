By | Published: 12:20 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing unit at Babul Reddy Nagar area of Mailardevpally here on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported. A short circuit is suspected to have led to the mishap. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot which doused the fire within two hours.

Sources said about Rs 15 lakh property loss is estimated. Locals alleged that the plastic manufacturing unit was being operated without any required permissions.