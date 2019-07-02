Plastic recycling units file plea against GHMC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao of Telangana High Court passed interim orders in a petition related to Mir Alam Tank at Hasan Nagar in Attapur of Ranga Reddy district. The petition was filed by plastic recycling owners who had allegedly set up units on the lake bed. The petitioners questioned the action of the GHMC in declaring the premises as a lake bed and buffer zone area and issuing notices to the owners. They pointed out that the authorities had ordered demolitions of the structures and also demolished a few constructed walls. Assistant Government Pleader M Harish Kumar, appearing for the GHMC, informed the court that the authorities would conduct a survey of the area after duly notifying the petitioners. “As the authorities have given notices to as many as 23 such occupants, we will give a paper notification in respect of other occupants,” Harish Kumar said. The judge, ordering status quo on the matter, directed the government to conduct surveys to ascertain the lake area and buffer zone. The petitioners were asked not to reconstruct the demolished walls. The matter was adjourned by three weeks.

Custody of infant

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Dr Shameem Akhter, closed a habeas corpus plea. K Raghavendra of Hyderabad, the father of an infant, filed the plea seeking release of his child. He argued that his wife had taken the baby away from him and refused to disclose the baby’s location. He sought the custody of the child on weekends, and also directions to order the family court to expedite the hearing of the custody case and close it in six months. Upon questioning by Justice Shameem Akhter, the mother of the baby, J Kiranmai, revealed that her husband was aware of the address where they were residing, and that, in fact, was mentioned in the petition. Justice Chauhan explained that habeas corpus petitions were filed only when the alleged detention was illegal, but under the law, the mother is a natural guardian of the child till s/he is five years of age. So the detention, in this case, was not illegal, and could not be the subject of a writ petition. The petitioner’s request to order the family court to expedite the proceedings was also denied.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter