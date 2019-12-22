Plastic waste dumped near eco-park in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Wanaparthy: Despite the District Administration’s all-out efforts to rid the district free of plastic, some bad habits of the people never seem to die. On one hand the administration has been implementing plastic-recycling and solid-waste management in several villages, on the other hand people living close to social forests seem to be least bothered.

Between Wanaparthy and Pebbair is around 20 km single-road passing through hilly landscape in a forest area. Wanaparthy’s Eco-Park has also been constructed in that forest land in Marrikunta, located hardly couple of kilometres away from Wanaparthy town.

Of late, lot of plastic waste has been sighted from the eco-park entrance to a hundred metres on both sides of the road. There were heaps of plastic plates and other waste dumped probably after a function or religious event on the outskirts of Marrikunta near the eco-park.

Whether it was the work of some irresponsible villagers or the concerned officials, people are requesting that the plastic and other waste be immediately removed by some kind of Swachh Bharat campaign involving Marrikunta villagers and the officials concerned.

