Platform ticket rate doubled at Hyderabad Railway Station too

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway, who have already doubled the platform ticket rates at the Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations, are bringing in a similar hike at the Hyderabad Railway Station as well, with effect from Thursday.

The hikes were in view of the Sankranthi festival season, when huge crowds of rail travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers were expected at the railway stations.

The move, which SCR said was to regulate flow of people to the platforms and to avoid inconvenience to the travelling public, has the platform ticket rate at all three railway stations in the capital now being enhanced from the existing Rs.10 to Rs.20 with effect from Thursday to 17.