Hyderabad: In view of the Sankranthi festival season, the South Central Railway has anticipated heavy rush of travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

In order to regulate the flow of people entering platforms and to avoid inconvenience to the travelling public, the platform ticket rate the station will be enhanced from the existing Rs.10 to Rs.20 for seven days, i.e., from January 11 to 17, according to an SCR release.