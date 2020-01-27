Platform to showcase artistic skills

By | Published: 8:56 pm

The Children’s Fine Art Gallery (a Daira initiative) will be conducting a Group Show titled ‘Lavender 2020’ on the occasion of its annual Children’s Art Festival. The festival is a collaborative effort between the Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Hyderabad, and many other creative and individual art and cultural organisations.

The children’s group exhibition is a platform for children to showcase their artistic skills. The objective is to expand the horizon of the child and encourage them to express their innermost feelings in a systematic way. The three-day fest will bring under 5,000 plus children under one roof, reputed mentors, art practitioners, teachers, associates of the art fraternity and a huge number of parents and guests.

The festival is a celebration of art and culture which engages children in an array of innovative art-based activities, laced with fun and learning. A string of art related activities and workshops, captivating displays, engaging installations are conceived and planned to stimulate young minds. The Children’s Art Festival is going to be held from January 30 to February 1, 2020 at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Public Garden, Nampally.The entry fee is Rs 200.