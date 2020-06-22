‘Play From Home’ unites music lovers

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Cisne For Arts has launched ‘Play From Home – A Music Compilation with Bands’ from police band of Cyberabad Commissionerate, Salesforce, Cognizant, RealPage, Novartis and Zemoso Technologies, to celebrate this year’s World Music Day.

The music album features old concert recordings of Ustad Zakir Hussain from ‘Confluence-Ustad Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, and Edgar Meyer,’ Begum Abida Parveen from Paigham-e-Mohabbat- Abida Parveen and Muzaffar Ali, by artistes Purbayan Chatterjee, Jimmy Felix, Flute Nagaraju and Rajesh Vaidhya, also a special appearance by noted singer Kailash Kher.

The ‘Play From Home’ initiative is aimed to reach out to the corporate world to join in a mission to heal the world through song and show solidarity with people searching for creative release in times of social isolation and provide an antidote to the stressful work-from-home reality, a press release said.

“Cyberabad police strongly believes music can heal the world, Cyberabad Police Music Band wishes everyone a happy World Music Day,” said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Music composer and singer Kailash Kher congratulated the musicians for bringing together a music piece to spread love and harmony for the humanity. “I am happy to note a unique initiative to spread the healing power of music is being conducted by Cyberabad Police and Corporate Bands of Hyderabad,” he said.

Harini Madhira, Founder, Cisne For Arts, said, “In times of social distancing and work from home processes, companies need such activities to break monotony. We felt that music was the big connector and we used this opportunity to bring people from different backgrounds on a common platform,” she said.

For details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9kjZb8dtnk

