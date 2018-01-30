I did not play for money or rewards: Prakash Padukone

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:55 am 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Indian sporting legend Prakash Padukone urged all players past and present to come together and work towards the development of the sport while receiving the Badminton Association of India’s first Lifetime Achievement Award at a glittering function in New Delhi on Monday.

Padukone, who received the award to a rapturous applause, said, “Don’t say what badminton can give you, instead ask what you can do for badminton,” he said.

While dwelling upon his successes, Padukone said: “I did not play for money, rewards or recognition. I played for the love of the game.”

Instituted by the Badminton Association of India, Padukone received the award from India’s Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of his entire family, his close friends, top officials of the BAI and a number of past and present players.

The august gathering gave the 63-year-old a standing ovation, acknowledging his achievements as a player and his contribution to the sport in various ways.