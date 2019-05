By | Venkatesh Goud | Published: 12:49 am 6:00 pm

Venkatesh Goud (Teja) is a professional photographer, who runs Teja digital photo studio in the city. A native of Samsthan Narayanpur, Nalgonda district, he clicked this arresting picture at Araku, when people were on their way for a walk. The sunrays penetrating from the trees fascinated him and made him capture this scene. Venkatesh has many awards and rewards to his credit.

Technical details

Nikon D 7000

Aperture: 8.0

Shutter speed: 200

ISO: 250