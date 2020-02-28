Play on the Arctic pitch

By | Published: 28th Feb 2020 12:08 am

Rising temperatures are causing the Arctic Ocean to melt at the rate of 12.53% per decade, thereby opening previously inaccessible Arctic shipping lanes and economic opportunities from its abundant reserves of oil, gas, uranium, fish, gold and rare earth metals. It has become a region of growing strategic and economic importance for both Arctic and non-Arctic stakeholders.

The key stakeholders — eight littoral Arctic States: Russia, Canada, United States, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark (via Greenland) and Iceland; China, a self-proclaimed near-Arctic State, and Asian nations like Japan and South Korea — are all involved in this new scramble for resources and influence.

The race for the Arctic is heating up and this can be seen across the board — from Trump’s expression of US’ strategic concerns with a plan to buy Greenland to Russia’s efforts of expanding its military presence there. The Arctic Council, which has the littoral States as the members and 13 observer States, is the central forum for dialogue, though it is constrained both in scope (military and territorial concerns are not discussed) and funds.

Russian Strategy

Multiple issues are emerging in the region. With the fast melting of the Arctic, new sea routes have become central. The Northern Sea Route (NSR) is an attractive maritime route situated within the Russian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), hugging Russia’s Arctic coastline. Russia’s Arctic strategy has recently shifted to restrict and control navigation. Vessels now have to submit notice to Russia 45 days prior to the voyage, host a Russian pilot and pay increased transit fees.

The outcome, in about a decade, might be a Russian-controlled shorter alternative to the Indian Ocean route connecting Asia and Europe. The proposed Polar Silk Route of China is envisaged using the NSR. The US is opposed to the growing clout of Russia and China in the polar region and wants to maintain freedom of navigation and curb Russia’s growing control.

Though all Arctic littorals with the exception of the US have ratified the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), territorial disputes over exclusive economic zones remain. Changing geophysical realities of the Arctic is prompting more intense territorial claims. Threat of military escalation in the region is also real with Russia developing Arctic-oriented missile systems and the current US establishment prone to knee-jerk reactions.

The ecological issue is even more concerning. A recent UN environmental report stated that the Arctic is set to see a near inevitable temperature rise of up to 5 degrees by 2050. With easier resource extraction due to melting ice, a vicious cycle of more fossil fuel extraction and economic exploitation leading to more global warming is in the making. Arctic nations too have moved towards a more resource extraction-oriented attitude and the US has backed away from its Obama-era ecological security standpoint.

India’s Approach

In this complex play of threats, opportunities and conflicts, India needs to create a coherent Arctic policy. Its distance from the Arctic and limited financial resources may not allow it to project itself like China, which is directly investing in the polar silk route and has already constructed its first ice-breaker.

Its approach has to be more nuanced to become a truly relevant player in the Arctic game. India’s Arctic policy should be three-pronged — an understated support to Russia, increasing presence in Arctic governance via economic outreach and a long-term commitment to Arctic ecological protection.

Russia has a huge coastline in the Arctic, which is part of its core interests. It has strong claims with regard to control over its vast EEZ and is a formidable military power in the region. With the Arctic high in its strategic priority, Russia would appreciate India’s support.

Of late, India has been looking to open new dimensions to the historic Indo-Russian relations, especially to balance the recent tilt towards the US through initiatives like Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) in the Indo-Pacific. The US has acted as a transactional short-sighted power under Trump making multi-alignment even more imperative. Sino-Russian convergence leading to Indian exclusion is also a worry for India in the geopolitical space. The Arctic offers hope for gaining Russian goodwill as well as strategic presence in the region.

Economic Interests

India is part of the Arctic Council as a permanent observer. Though the body lacks teeth due to sovereignty concerns of member-nations, it remains the key forum on Arctic issues. India should commit diplomatic capital to maintain a significant presence in the forum. Economic and scientific cooperation should be increased with Arctic littoral nations to create real interests in the region.

Chinese investment in the Arctic will certainly make it a key player in the region. India should pursue the same even if the scale is smaller. Economic interests in the region will give weight to India’s presence in the council and may prove valuable if treaty like negotiations for the region come up in the future. India will also gain in terms of energy security with such investments which is a strategic concern for India.

The ecological backlash to the exploitation of the Arctic is a strong possibility as the impact of climate change starts disrupting life across the globe. India has to remain committed to ecological protection of the region as the ecological risks will certainly go beyond the Arctic region. Scientific studies on the impact of melting Arctic and its repercussions on the global weather patterns should also be pursued by India.

Uncontrolled exploitation of ecologically-sensitive Arctic may create climatic changes that will have a significant negative impact on India in the long-run. Emerging as a leader of nations dealing with the impact of climate change and the challenges of adaptation to global warming, we should speak up on the ecological aspects of the issue on the world stage. India can ensure such interests only if it is actively present in the Arctic and is seized of the key issues of the region.

The present geostrategic environment is about nuanced execution and delicate balancing. The Arctic is a region, which is seeing a mix of traditional geopolitical risks along with 21st century drivers like climate change. New-age India needs a proactive approach in the complex international arena. The Arctic game is one in which India has to first make itself relevant enough to play.

(The author is former LAMP fellow and researcher in geostrategic affairs)

