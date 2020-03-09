Play the big game: The new BMW X1 launched

By | Published: 6:30 pm

BMW India launched the new updated version of second-generation BMW X1. The new BMW X1 takes the limelight with its refreshed design, attractive features and sophisticated balance between driving dynamics and comfort. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in BS-VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.

“The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide – it reflects the global need the X1 serves. The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders who are redefining success – personally and professionally.

They don’t hold back and live in the present, enjoying the thrill of success, celebrating each moment of their performance, here and now. They are fearless in playing the big game. The X1 is their ally in this thrilling journey of smashing the status quo and setting new benchmarks. With the new 2020 BMW X1, we welcome them into the BMW world to experience the thrill of the ultimate driving machine which will add more thrill to their lives”, said Rudratej Singh, President, and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

The new BMW X1 adapts perfectly not only to a dynamic lifestyle but also to personal taste. It is available in three variants – the new SportX, xLine and M Sport. Each variant has distinguished exterior and interior design features that lend an individual personality to the car. SportX reflects the perfect combination of sporty and ‘X’ elements. xLine puts on a powerful character enhancing the car’s off-road looks. M Sport bestows a masculine character distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.

The new BMW X1 is available in two BS-VI petrol and two BS-VI diesel variants which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are as follows – BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) at Rs 35,90,000, BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) at Rs 38,70,000, BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) at Rs 39,90,000, BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) at Rs 42,90,000 *Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

A novel introduction in the segment is a five years/ 60,000 kilometers service and warranty package for the new BMW X1.The new BMW X1 is truly an all-rounder. It is not just a vehicle offer but a comprehensive package that addresses every need from accessibility and cost of ownership perspective.