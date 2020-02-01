Play vital role in job creation: Prashanth to NAC

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings V Prashanth Reddy called upon the National Academy of Construction (NAC) to play an important role in creating job opportunities for the youth of the State by imparting skill development. He was addressing the NAC Executive Committee meeting here on Friday.

“NAC must be ready to set up a skill development centre in every district in the State if the Chief Minister gives a call,” he told NAC Director-General Bhiksapathi. The Minister also asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to instruct district officials to prepare a list of vacant buildings in all the district headquarters so that the training classes can be conducted there.

Prashanth Reddy suggested NAC not limit itself to skill development courses but also come up with new course material that includes new construction methods and safety measures with the help of working engineers and also courses on capacity building. The Minister, who handed over awards to 20 best employees, also released NAC diary and calendars. R&B Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma also participated in the meeting.

