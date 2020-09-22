Play your natural game, Warner tells youngsters after loss in opener

Having lost Warner in the second over, Jonny Biarstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) revived the innings but the English man’s dismissal in the 16th over of Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game in RCB’s favour.

By | Published: 12:32 pm

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a familiar middle-order collapse to lose their opening game by 10-run against Royal Challengers Bangalore despite having the chase of 164 under control for the most part of the match.

Having lost Warner in the second over, Jonny Biarstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) revived the innings but the English man’s dismissal in the 16th over of Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game in RCB’s favour. With little over 40 runs required for the victory, the middle order comprising youngsters Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Vijay Shankar made hara-kiri. However, Warner defended the middle-order saying they are capable of delivering. “We would not have put them in middle-order if we didn’t think they are good enough. We had some bizarre dismissals. I want them to keep playing themselves instead of thinking too much about the scenarios. My message to the youngsters is to keep playing their natural game. At the end of the day, that is the only way they are going to learn. It can be difficult at times. There is pressure involved with people watching. Just they have to keep it calm,” said Warner in the post-match press conference.

SRH lost wickets in a heap in the middle and Warner was worried about the manner in which they lost them. Marsh had a poor night suffering injury after bowling only four deliveries. When asked about Marsh’s selection over Kane Williamson or Mohammad Nabi, he said, “Kane was not fit and we thought, given the conditions, we didn’t want to go with an extra spinner in case we were chasing. So we opted for a bowling all-rounder.” He also blamed lack of communication for dropping catches and for the runouts. Though he missed the crowd, he was happy that they were able to play the game. “We are here to put on a show for the fans. But it is great to be playing the game again. The people behind did an amazing job to get the tournament going,” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was delighted to start the campaign on a winning note having lost the first six matches in the previous season. He credited leggie Yuzvendra Chahal for turning the game in their favour. “We kept our composure tonight. Yuzi comes in and completely changed the game for us. Not many spinners got much out of the pitch, but tonight he showed that you can turn it if you have it in your wrists.”

Kohli lauded debutant Devdutt Padikkal who scored half-century and said they never dropped guard down despite not being in control at times. “In the past if we had 43 off 5, you’d see the shoulders dropping but the guys kept believing, kept attacking. The fact that we didn’t let negativity slip into the bowling group was a great sign.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch lauded Padikkal and said he enjoyed opening with him. “He is a brilliant player and has shown how talented he was. I loved opening with him. My role changes a bit, with me trying to rotate and give him strike.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .