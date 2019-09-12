Playing a Nepalese girl was challenging for Sayani Gupta

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Actor Sayani Gupta’s Axone, which talks about inclusivity, will have its world premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival 2019 in October. This will be followed by its Asia Premiere at MAMI 2019. Axone is a bittersweet comedy satire that follows immigrants in Delhi who are attempting to organise a wedding party, but soon find everything going wrong.

“It is super exciting to have Axone premiering at BFI and MAMI. Axone is a very special film and talks about inclusivity. It’s about a group of northerner kids in Delhi who are trying to cook a special dish with Axone for their friend’s wedding and are faced with bizarre hilarious ironical situations over the course of one day,” Sayani said.

Written and directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, the film stars Sayani, Lin Laishram, Tenzin Dalha, Vinay Pathak, Dolly Ahluwalia. “It was particularly wonderful to collaborate with such amazing actors and creative people from the northeast part of India and also discover the enormously varied delectable cuisine.

Naga food has become my favourite now,” said Sayani. Playing a Nepali girl from Manipur was challenging for her. “I had to get the accent, body language, tonality correctly. I knew people would be looking at me with extra care and I had to do justice to the authenticity of the part. I have very close friends who speak Nepali and I had to justice to them as well,” she said.

“I was super nervous, but also worked extra hard to be as authentic as possible. Also, my friends Cephas and my hairdresser Marya were my Nepali coaches. It’s a film that Nicholas made with a great deal of love and honesty,” she added.