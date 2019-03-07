‘Playing negative roles does take a toll’

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Alka Kaushal says essaying negative roles is not an easy task, adding that coming out of the zone can be difficult for an actor. Alka has been part of shows like Swaragini and Qubool Hai on the small screen, and has been mostly seen playing negative roles.

“When I do a negative character, it takes a toll on me. I am very different from the roles that I get to play. But, one has to act to do justice to the way the writer has envisioned the character,” said Alka. “We have to think what made the person so negative and take such extreme steps. That is a bit difficult,” she added.

Recounting an incident, the actor said, “In one show, my character was supposed to pull down another character, who was supposed to hang upside down. Before shooting the scene, I was very upset. Such things have an effect on you, but you have to come out of it and do the scene in the most perfect manner.”

She continued to say that the audience believe it, and react as well like someone said to her sister-in-law that ‘Alka is very mean’, and someone asked her mother-in-law whether she gives her tea in the morning.

At the moment, Alka is happy to take a break from the negative and enter the positive zone as Fancy aunty in the TV show Shaadi Ke Siyape. Produced by Full House Media, Shaadi Ke Siyape, which will air on &TV, brings together Alka, Sheen Das, Bhavya Gandhi, Rahul Singh, Mishkat Varma, and Ankita Bahuguna. It is about how Fancy aunty runs her business as wedding planner with the help of aliens.The weekend episodic property will premiere on March 16.